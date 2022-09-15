JUST IN
Fully committed to investing in Maharashtra: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal
DealShare customer base reaches 20 mn with most from tier 2 and 3 cities
Office space absorption to touch 53-57 mn sq ft by 2022-end: Report
Srei lenders want more upfront cash from bidders; decision likely on Sep 17
Vedanta Ltd bags two coal commercial mines in e-auction in Odisha
Regulators must apply same rules for public and private cos: Deepak Parekh
Harsha Engineers' IPO subscribed 2.8 times on Day 1 of bidding process
TCS becomes India's most valuable brand in 2022, says Kantar BrandZ report
Adani Wilmar eyes acquisitions to push food business, says CEO
E-commerce entities may face heavy penalty for posting fake reviews: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Fully committed to investing in Maharashtra: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal
Business Standard

Deloitte sought two key changes to Byju's FY21 financials: Report

In the results, declared on Wednesday after a delay of over 18 months, Byju's recorded a revenue of Rs 2,280 crore. The loss for FY21 stood at Rs 4,500 crore

Topics
BS Web Reports | Byju's | Annual reports of companies

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Byju's
Photo: Shutterstock

India's most valued unicorn, Byju's, made two key changes to its revenue before releasing the audited accounts for FY21. The changes were sought by its official audit firm, Deloitte, a report by Economic Times (ET) stated.

The first change was the nature of revenue recognition. Earlier, if a two-year course was sold by Byju's, the whole payment was counted in the year of sale. However, Deloitte asked the edtech company to defer the payment over the period, the ET report said.

In the results, declared on Wednesday after a delay of over 18 months, Byju's recorded a revenue of Rs 2,280 crore. The loss for FY21 was at Rs 4,500 crore.

Also Read | We are being penalised far more than we should have been: Byju Raveendran

The second change that has been made is the accounting of interest paid to partners that provide loans to customers to buy the courses. They have been moved under revenue. Earlier, they were accounted for as finance costs.

Byju's, according to the report, provides guarantees to its partners on the loans given to customers. It is obligated to pay any instalments that have not been paid by the customer and are overdue by 75 to 90 days.

While buying a course, the customer makes a down payment and takes a loan for the rest. The down payments are collected by Byju's parent company Think & Learn Pvt Ltd. The loan amount is settled by the company's partners.

According to the report, due to the first change, Rs 1,56.27 crore has not been recognised as revenue and will be counted in the coming years.

In FY21, Byju's came under the scanner of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (GSTI) on charges of alleged tax evasion. The report stated that the company paid Rs 96.17 crore as GST, Rs 27.95 crore as interest, and Rs 14.43 crore as the penalty.
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on BS Web Reports

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 10:37 IST

`
.