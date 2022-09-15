Deloitte sought two key changes to Byju's FY21 financials: Report

-
ALSO READ
Byju's audited revenue expected to be lower than projected numbers
How will EY's split shake up the sector?
Byju's lays off 500 and may drop more people in latest edtech crisis
Railways failed to improve mobility outcomes, mismatch in figures: CAG
With a loss of Rs 4,588 crore, Byju's FY21 report card has many red marks
-
India's most valued unicorn, Byju's, made two key changes to its revenue before releasing the audited accounts for FY21. The changes were sought by its official audit firm, Deloitte, a report by Economic Times (ET) stated.
The first change was the nature of revenue recognition. Earlier, if a two-year course was sold by Byju's, the whole payment was counted in the year of sale. However, Deloitte asked the edtech company to defer the payment over the period, the ET report said.
In the results, declared on Wednesday after a delay of over 18 months, Byju's recorded a revenue of Rs 2,280 crore. The loss for FY21 was at Rs 4,500 crore.
Also Read | We are being penalised far more than we should have been: Byju Raveendran
The second change that has been made is the accounting of interest paid to partners that provide loans to customers to buy the courses. They have been moved under revenue. Earlier, they were accounted for as finance costs.
Byju's, according to the report, provides guarantees to its partners on the loans given to customers. It is obligated to pay any instalments that have not been paid by the customer and are overdue by 75 to 90 days.
While buying a course, the customer makes a down payment and takes a loan for the rest. The down payments are collected by Byju's parent company Think & Learn Pvt Ltd. The loan amount is settled by the company's partners.
According to the report, due to the first change, Rs 1,56.27 crore has not been recognised as revenue and will be counted in the coming years.
In FY21, Byju's came under the scanner of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (GSTI) on charges of alleged tax evasion. The report stated that the company paid Rs 96.17 crore as GST, Rs 27.95 crore as interest, and Rs 14.43 crore as the penalty.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 10:37 IST