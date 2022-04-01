Demand for chronic drugs likely to rise 30% ahead of price hike

-
ALSO READ
WPI effect: 800 key drugs likely to see 10% price rise in April
Credit Suisse downgrades India to underweight on soaring crude oil prices
Cipla, Ipca Lab, Zydus Life to benefit most from drug price rise: Analysts
BS Number Wise: India's drug chase could be on the wrong trail
Solara Active Pharma tanks 20%, hits 52-week low on weak Q3 results
-
Stockists and traders of pharma products pointed out that they expect demand for chronic therapy medications, such as hypertension and diabetic, to rise by at least 30 per cent ahead of the 10.7 per cent hike in essential medicine prices.
Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of the All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), an umbrella association of more than 650,000 retail chemists in the country, said the trade channels now had around one and a half month’s inventory.
“There is stock with the C&F agents, retailers and also some in the company warehouses. We can easily estimate that trade has around one and half to two months of inventory. The price rise will be applicable for drugs that are manufactured from April 1,” Singhal said.
He expects there would be a general rise in demand for chronic medicines as consumers would stock up ahead of a price rise. “Demand for chronic medicines can rise by 30 per cent in the short-term due to stocking up,” Singhal added.
Meanwhile, pharma company sources indicated that every firm may not be able to take a 10.7 per cent hike across products as market forces would keep the prices in check.
“Firms have reduced production already in March in anticipation of the price hike across the board in NLEM medicines. In April, the production will increase, but we do not expect to take a10.7 per cent rise for all NLEM drugs,” said managing director of a large pharmaceutical company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU