Dept of Space inks NDA with small satellite launch vehicle maker Agnikul

The Department of Space (DoS) on Thursday entered into a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd, which is building a small satellite launch vehicle. Under the NDA, the company will be allowed to access the facilities and technical expertise available at the centers of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) to proceed with its launch vehicle development programme.
Agnikul is a Chennai-based start-up located in the National Centre for combustion R&D at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.
The agreement is the first of its kind that the department has signed after the setting up of IN-SPACe, the authorisation and regulatory body under DoS to enable private players to undertake space activities in India.
The NDA was signed in the presence of DoS Secretary K Sivan (also the chairman of Isro), and IIT Madras Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi. The signatories were Isro Scientific Secretary R Umamaheswaran on behalf of the DoS, and Aginukul Chief Executive Officer Srinath Ravichandran on behalf of the company.
Sivan, along with Isro centre directors assured all support to Agnikul for testing and qualifying its launch vehicle.
