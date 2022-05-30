Design operations platform Cubyts gets seed funding of $1.8 million

-
-
Cubyts, the DesignOps platform, said it has received a seed funding of $1.8 million from Better Capital. Cubyts, the intelligent DesignOps platform helps codify design culture by efficiently managing the design processes and activities, improving collaboration, and measuring impact on business. The funding received will be used for product research and development, brand building, and sales.
Cubyts said it is India’s first DesignTech SaaS (software-as-a-service) startup, founded by serial entrepreneurs - Aurobinda Pradhan, Shashank Deshpande, and Raghunandan S. Cubyts targets to solve the universal operational challenges of every design team that is scaling rapidly. Cubyts is built to help DesignOps managers, and design leaders achieve up to 2x enhanced efficacy of design outcomes and increase the collaboration within the design teams.
“ At Cubyts, it’s our mission to empower and inspire every product team to scale their design operations and deliver sustainable impact on the business through design maturity,” said, Aurobinda Pradhan, co-founder and CEO at Cubyts.
Cubyts’ key offerings include deploying team-wide design processes and enable teams to confidently run design projects. It empowers distributed design teams to store and share best practices and organisation knowledge. It reduces operational fatigue through integrated tools and collaboration, enabling high-quality designs from product teams. The firm also enables leadership to effectively strategise, plan, budget, review, and track design projects.
“All our portfolio companies and across the wider tech ecosystem, at Better Capital are seeing unprecedented demand for design,” said Vaibhav Domkundwar, GP of Better Capital. “With this demand, comes a critical question - How can an organisation produce good design at the pace and quality needed to succeed? Cubyts has built a powerful platform that lets designers do what they do best: design and DesignOps Managers manage the process and its outcome.”
