JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

BSNL cancels 4G tender after DoT asks it to avoid Chinese equipment: Report
Business Standard

Despite a better Q4, higher debt, AGR case weigh on Vodafone Idea stock

A deferred payment in the AGR case especially over a 20-year period is a requisite coupled with improving cash flows for the company to survive

Topics
Vodafone Idea | Adjusted gross revenue | Telecom

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  New Delhi 

Despite a better than expected March quarter performance led by price hikes in December, the Vodafone Idea (VIL) stock shed over 4 per cent in trade. While there has been an improvement on the operational front, increase in debt, the overhang of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue and falling subscriber levels are the key concerns for the Street.

The positive, however is the sharp increase in average revenue per user or ARPU by 11 per cent on sequential basis and 16 per cent over the year ago quarter to Rs 121 per month in the March quarter. The ARPU increase is however lower than ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU