Despite Covid-19 induced slowdown, Infosys to do campus hirings this fiscal

Country’s second largest IT services firm says, it will go to college campuses for of freshers despite Covid-19 related demand disruption and is expected to initiate discussions with engineering colleges soon in this regard.

Though the company did not give any number for the number of freshers it plans to give offer letters to this year, it is likely to be around the same level as last fiscal. The Bengaluru-headquartered IT firm gave offer letters to around 18,000 freshers last year.

“We will talk to colleges now on people, who will join next year. We have to talk to them when they will be ready (for the campus programme) and there will be newer processes like remote (onboarding). So, we will start all of that soon,” said Krish Shankar, executive vice president and the group head of Human Resource Development at “We have onboarded most of the lateral hires to whom we have given offers remotely. On onboarding of freshers from campus (who were given job offers last year), we will honour all those offers and make the announcement in due course,” he added.

Indian IT services are adding more number of people on the junior level in order to maintain right employee pyramid structure. Most of them are also doing cost optimisation by reducing number of staffers in the mid-level.





However, the HR head of said the company is not following any cost optimisation moves by reducing middle level staffers.

“There is no optimisation (in the mid-level). During last year, we have hired a lot many people on the junior level. What we have also done is that we have not done promotion in the leadership level. So, there is no optimisation of workforce but there is of course a focus on how we remain effective,” said Shankar.

While there is no focus on employee optimisation at offshore locations, Infosys will continue its localisation drive in the US and European geographies.



“Localisation will continue as there is a demand for resources from clients. Those demand will continue. Some of it may change due to remote working but still, it will continue. So, as long as demand is there, we need local talent with right skill. So, it will continue,” Shankar said.

He also said that attrition of the company would come down further in the coming quarters owing to its employee engagement initiatives and the ongoing pandemic.

“Two years back, our attrition was more than 20 per cent, which has come down to around 15 per cent (organic) in Q4 of FY20. With Covid-19, it will come down further,” Shankar said. According to the company, many employee engagement initiatives like power programmes, bridge programmes for employees have helped the firm to reduce the attrition level