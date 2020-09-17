Despite Covid, Sterling & Wilson hopes to surpass FY20 order flow this year

Sterling & Wilson Solar has so far won orders worth Rs 5,696 crore, more than half of its last year’s order inflow.

Betting on international markets, the company is confident to show a year-on-year growth for new orders won in this financial year. “Order inflow for the current year till date has been extremely strong at Rs 5,696 crore as compared to Rs 828 crore during the same period last year and Rs 9,047 crore for the entire last financial year,” said Bikesh Ogra, Global CEO and Director of Sterling and Wilson Solar. “We have been strategically expanding our ...