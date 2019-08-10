Despite Jet crisis, domestic air traffic set for double-digit growth again

Despite the dismal start to the year with Jet Airways collapsing and domestic traffic slowing down, the aviation industry is showing signs of emerging from the doldrums. Airlines flew more than 70 million passengers between January and June — a 3 per cent growth over last year.

Airline executives and analysts say they expect domestic air traffic to return to double digit growth in the next few months. One reason is that airlines have ramped up capacity and expanded their presence in tier-II markets. Growth turned negative in April with Jet’s demise but has picked up ...