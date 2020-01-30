Despite new launches, Samsung continues to lag behind Xiaomi in India

How does a brand that once rode the highs, in one of the fastest growing smartphone markets in the world, navigate the troughs? Ask Samsung. The Korean mobile handset brand has been steadily losing market share in India, with its gap with market leader Xiaomi widening through 2019.

It has 18.9 per cent share of the market (Q3 2019, IDC), down from 22.6 per cent for the third quarter of 2018. Xiaomi has 27.1 per cent share (Q3 2019), marginally lower than the 27.3 per cent in Q3 2018. The IDC report added, “Samsung was the only vendor amongst the top five to fall (in terms of ...