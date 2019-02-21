Despite strong order book, muted profitability a major concern for NBCC

The 29-per-cent revenue growth by NBCC during the December quarter has not impressed the Street, given the stock continues to trade near its 52-week lows. Revenue growth in the quarter was led by its largest project management and consultancy (PMC) services segment, which reported a strong growth of 33.5 per cent.

However, operating performance disappointed. Margins for PMC segments continue to be impacted by the Ind-AS 115 accounting change. Fees pertaining to design and preparatory work for PMC projects are accounted for during the execution of projects, and not upfront, as was ...