Despite swelling Covid fears, domestic cruise liners wait for a smooth sail

With the unlock guidelines allowing leisure travel across the country, it’s anchors aweigh for domestic cruise liners, such as Angriya and Jalesh, albeit with caution. “There are enquiries coming in, mainly for sailing in November. The plan is to have our first voyage by the end of November,” Captain Nitin Dhond, managing director of Angriya Cruises, told Business Standard.

Cruise season in India typically runs from October to May. Cruise is a relatively young leisure travel segment, with the current one being just the fourth season for domestic cruise ...