Strong domestic and export growth to drive Ipca Laboratories' earnings

Shares of Ipca Laboratories, which scaled to an all-time high last fortnight, continue to trade firm despite the company receiving OIA (official action initiated) status for its Silvassa plant recently. An OIA status issued by US FDA post inspection of a manufacturing facility indicates that the plant is considered to be in an unacceptable state of compliance with regards to current good manufacturing practice.

The OIA status for the plant, which already remains under import alert by the FDA, now means that clearance may be further delayed. Interestingly, even as Ipca’s ordeal ...