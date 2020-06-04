Despite weak outlook, open offer to support Wabco India's stock price

Wabco India is one of the few auto component companies to have posted positive returns over the last one year. While its core market of commercial vehicles (CV) has been the worst impacted among auto segments, the stock price gains are largely due to the open offer.

Post the global acquisition of Wabco by ZF Friedrichshafen AG of Germany (ZF), the acquirer is buying out minority shareholders at a revised open offer price of Rs 7,067.51 a share. This is about 3 per cent higher than the current market price of the stock and 15 per cent higher than the price on the date of ...