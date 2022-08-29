JUST IN
Input cost hike compresses India Inc's margin by 213 bps in Q1: Report
Business Standard

Despite windfall tax, ONGC, Oil India's earnings look positive for FY23

With diverse revenue streams RIL is less impacted, while oil marketing companies have seen earnings downgrades amidst volatility in oil prices

Topics
ONGC Oil India | Crude oi | Oil industry

Devangshu Datta 

ONGC
ONGC’s standalone revenue rose 83.8 per cent YoY and 22.7 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter) to Rs 42,321 crore in Q1FY23

The first quarter for the 2022-23 financial year (Q1FY23) was difficult for the entire energy sector. Prices spiked after the Ukraine War started in late February and they remained elevated and volatile through this period. In theory, this should have meant good profits for upstream producers, and margin pressures for refiners and retailers, who would, however, be able to positively revalue inventory accumulated earlier, as crude and gas prices rose.

First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 21:15 IST

