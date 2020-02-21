Dewan Housing chairman Kapil Wadhawan gets bail in Iqbal Mirchi case

A special court here on Friday granted bail to Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and MD of (DHFL) arrested in connection with a money laundering case also involving the late gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Wadhawan (46) was arrested on January 27 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED, Wadhawan was instrumental in laundering of huge amounts of money as part of an illegal deal with Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London.