DGCA asks airlines to deploy adequate maintenance engineers at airports

The Directorate General of (DGCA) has ordered to depute adequate maintenance engineers at all to certify airworthiness of aircraft before departure. have been asked to comply with the same by July 28.

The regulator issued the directions following frequent instances of snags and comes in the backdrop of recent mass protests by technicians. Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, too, held meetings with officials of and and instructions were given to tighten safety measures.

Spot inspections were carried out by the at various . These revealed that cause of defects was not being properly identified. Non-availability of enough certified staff was another concern. It also found that airlines are giving frequent one off authorisations to certain junior engineers, which is not as per regulations