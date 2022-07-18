DGCA asks airlines to deploy adequate maintenance engineers at airports

-
ALSO READ
Aviation Ministry's role doesn't end with Air India: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Faulty handling of passenger by IndiGo ground staff, says DGCA probe
Airlines cannot refuse to fly people with disability: Aviation regulator
Labour pain for pvt domestic airlines as staff threaten mass leave over pay
DGCA orders airlines to compensate if passengers are denied boarding
-
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered airlines to depute adequate maintenance engineers at all airports to certify airworthiness of aircraft before departure. Airlines have been asked to comply with the same by July 28.
The civil aviation regulator issued the directions following frequent instances of snags and comes in the backdrop of recent mass protests by technicians. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, too, held meetings with officials of airlines and DGCA and instructions were given to tighten safety measures.
Spot inspections were carried out by the DGCA at various airports. These revealed that cause of defects was not being properly identified. Non-availability of enough certified staff was another concern. It also found that airlines are giving frequent one off authorisations to certain junior engineers, which is not as per regulations
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU