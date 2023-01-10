JUST IN
DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers
2023 will be decisive for Vodafone Idea, fundraising critical: CLSA
Hitachi Payment, BharatPe get RBI nod to operate as payment aggregators
NCLAT upholds removal of resolution professional of Shree Ram Urban Infra
Edtech start-up UpGrad's chief executive Arjun Mohan steps down
BharatPe gets in-principle nod from RBI for online payment aggregator
Car services firm Park+ raises Rs 140 cr in funding for business expansion
Brick&Bolt raises $10mn in funding round co-led by Accel, Celesta Capital
Carlyle Group acquires majority stake in beauty brand VLCC for $300 million
Regional aviation looks to soar higher, carriers chart growth plans
You are here: Home » Companies » News
2023 will be decisive for Vodafone Idea, fundraising critical: CLSA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers

The regulator has issued the show cause notice to accountable manager/chief operation officer of Go First

Topics
Indian aviation | DGCA

Press Trust Of India  |  Mumbai 

Go First

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to Go First for leaving behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bangalore airport, after finding that "multiple mistakes" led to the incident.

On Monday, Go First operated flight G8-116 from Bangalore to Delhi but left behind 55 passengers in the passenger coach at Bangalore airport.

"... in the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, co-ordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The regulator has issued the show cause notice to Accountable Manager/ Chief Operation Officer of Go First as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

"However, to follow the principles of natural justice, they have been given two weeks time to submit their reply to DGCA and based on that further action will be taken," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian aviation

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 17:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.