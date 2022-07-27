DGCA orders SpiceJet to operate just 50% of approved flights for 8 weeks

JUST IN

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
Photo: PTI

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to operate maximum 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved for summer schedule, for a period of eight weeks.

On July 6, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

"In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks," the aviation regulator's order on Wednesday said.

DGCA said SpiceJet is taking measures to arrest trend of incidents but the airline needs to sustain efforts to offer safe and reliable air service.

SpiceJet has to demonstrate sufficient technical support to DGCA if it aims to fly more than 50% departures, the regulator said. SpiceJet said there will be "absolutely no impact" on its flight operations after DGCA order. There will be no flight cancellation as consequence of the DGCA order, said the airline.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 17:16 IST

