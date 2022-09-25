JUST IN
JioMart morphs into e-marketplace to take on Amazon and Flipkart
Gameskraft Technology faces Rs 21,000-crore tax notice for 'GST evasion'
Shruti Shibulal's Tamara Leisure expects 3-fold growth this fiscal
NCLAT dismisses Siemens' plea against encashment of its guarantee in MEL
Ad spends likely to get double-digit boost as festive cheer returns
IPO-bound boAt parent to scale up local manufacturing for global expansion
Followed due process to get fair valuation for amalgamation: Tata Steel CFO
Housing.com to hire about 200 people in FY23; to invest in tech, promotion
Merger of entities with Tata Steel will simplify management: CFO
PLI schemes should focus on firms making pharma products: Bharat Biotech
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Shruti Shibulal's Tamara Leisure expects 3-fold growth this fiscal
Business Standard

Gameskraft Technology faces Rs 21,000-crore tax notice for 'GST evasion'

The authorities have levied 28% GST on the betting amount which has reportedly been calculated to about Rs 77,000 crore

Topics
tax | online gaming | betting

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

tax
It has been alleged that the gaming platform provided back-dated invoices to the tax authorities for the purpose of evading taxes

The Director General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) has slapped its biggest tax notice of Rs 21,000 crore on Bengaluru-based Gameskraft Technology (GTPL) for not paying GST on the betting amount.

GTPL is an online gaming platform that allegedly promotes betting through various fantasy games.

The notice was served on the gaming firm for transactions that happened between 2017 and June this year. It has been alleged that the gaming platform provided back-dated invoices to the tax authorities for the purpose of evading taxes.

Also Read | Govt panel calls for regulatory body, new law for online gaming: Report

The authorities have levied 28 per cent GST on the betting amount which has reportedly been calculated to about Rs 77,000 crore. They have alleged that GTPL has allowed its clients to place bets in the form of money on the games played online. It has been found that the company was not issuing any invoice to its customer on the betting amount.

This action has come at a time when the GST Council is examining a taxation issue with respect to online gaming and has tasked a high-level ministerial panel to make a suggestion on the matter. The Council is expected to meet next month to take up the panel’s report on the issue.

The panel is to decide on a GST rate for online gaming, horse racing, and casinos, and it is also looking at whether online games of skill should be treated differently from games of chance. The panel had earlier recommended a levy of 28 per cent on gross gaming revenue for online gaming but it sought more time to submit its final recommendations to the Council.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on tax

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 20:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.