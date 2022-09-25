Gameskraft Technology faces Rs 21,000-crore tax notice for 'GST evasion'

The Director General of Intelligence (DGGI) has slapped its biggest notice of Rs 21,000 crore on Bengaluru-based Gameskraft Technology (GTPL) for not paying GST on the amount.

GTPL is an platform that allegedly promotes through various fantasy games.

The notice was served on the gaming firm for transactions that happened between 2017 and June this year. It has been alleged that the gaming platform provided back-dated invoices to the authorities for the purpose of evading .



The authorities have levied 28 per cent GST on the amount which has reportedly been calculated to about Rs 77,000 crore. They have alleged that GTPL has allowed its clients to place bets in the form of money on the games played online. It has been found that the company was not issuing any invoice to its customer on the betting amount.

This action has come at a time when the GST Council is examining a taxation issue with respect to and has tasked a high-level ministerial panel to make a suggestion on the matter. The Council is expected to meet next month to take up the panel’s report on the issue.

The panel is to decide on a GST rate for online gaming, horse racing, and casinos, and it is also looking at whether of skill should be treated differently from games of chance. The panel had earlier recommended a levy of 28 per cent on gross gaming revenue for but it sought more time to submit its final recommendations to the Council.