JUST IN
Airbus developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine for zero emission plain
Alstom, Medha, Siemens among 5 in race to make 200 Vande Bharat trains
Discoms' dues to gencos down by Rs 24,000 crore on back of loan scheme
Dharmaj Crop Guard's IPO receives 36 times subscription on final day
NDTV shares continue to rally for the fifth day, surge nearly 25%
Committee of creditors may ask Reliance Capital bidders for better offers
Fintech lenders align business model with RBI's digital lending norms
Telcos to stop 5G services in high-frequency bands in and around airports
Air India group most frequent flyer on 7 of 10 busiest domestic routes
Zetwerk set to surpass $1-bn revenue in FY23; acquires US-based Unimacts
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
NDTV shares continue to rally for the fifth day, surge nearly 25%
Business Standard

Dharmaj Crop IPO subscribed 36 times; promising start for Uniparts

It raised Rs 216 crore by issuing fresh equity in the IPO

Topics
Agrochemicals | Agrochemical companies | IPOs

BS Reporter 

IPO, Investment
The issue also comprised of secondary share sale worth Rs 35 crore (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
Dharmaj Crop Guard’s initial public offering (IPO) garnered nearly 36 times subscription as its bidding closed on Wednesday. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 48 times, high networth individual portion 52 times and retail portion nearly 22 times. Dharmaj is an agrochemical company. It raised Rs 216 crore by issuing fresh equity in the IPO. The issue also comprised of secondary share sale worth Rs 35 crore. “If we annualise its four months’ FY23 EPS of Rs 7.44, then on the annualised FY23EPS of Rs 22.32, the issue is available at a P/E of 10.62x, which, compared to its peers, is cheap. Also, as per the prospectus, the valuation looks attractive, considering the average industry P/E of 24.04x,” KR Choksey Research had said in a note.
Promising start for Uniparts’ public offer

Uniparts India’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 58 per cent on Wednesday, the first day of the issue.

A day earlier, the company had mobilised Rs 250 crore from anchor investors. Uniparts is a vertically-integrated precision solutions provider for the off-highway market in the agriculture; construction, forestry and mining (CFM) segment. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 548 to Rs 577 per share. At the top-end, the company will be valued at Rs 2,600 crore. The firm’s Rs 835-crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale. The IPO is priced at 15.6 times its FY22 earnings, which is “reasonable”, given its “robust financials”, said Motilal Oswal in a note.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Agrochemicals

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 21:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.