DHFL: 63 moons to challenge NCLT's approval for Piramal's resolution plan

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises: DHFL acquisition fast-forwards retail aspiration
DHFL hits 5% upper circuit as RBI okays Piramal Group's resolution proposal
Why the bid war for DHFL may well end up being a curse for the winner
Piramal Enterprises surges 15% in 2 days; DHFL hits 10% upper circuit
DHFL freezes at 5% lower circuit for second straight day on profit booking
-
63 moons technologies, which holds around Rs 200 crore worth of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), is planning to challenge the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) order approving the Piramal Group’s resolution plan for the beleaguered home financier.
“63 moons believes that the current resolution plan is contrary to law and against the interest of all DHFL's creditors including NCD holders," the company said in a statement.
The company is of the view that the amount recovered from the erstwhile promoters of DHFL and other parties under Section 66 of IBC should come to the creditors of DHFL. Instead, the company alleged, Piramal Group’s plan benefits itself, allowing it to reap the benefits of recoveries from the promoters.
The RBI-appointed administrator has filed applications or recovery of fraudulent transactions worth almost Rs 45,000 crore under Section 66 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
“Piramal has bid only for the current value of DHFL which does not include these amounts that were taken away fraudulently. Hence, all the more reason, the recoveries must come to the creditors only," the company said.
Further, it has alleged that the NCD holders of DHFL stand to lose the most from Piramal Group’s resolution plan as the banks have recourse in the form of personal guarantees of promoters but the NCD holders do not have any such recourse.
“NCD holders will be left high and dry with a massive 65 -75 per cent haircut if in future such recoveries from fraudulent transactions are allowed to pass through to the resolution applicants, instead of the creditors," the Jignesh Shah-led company said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU