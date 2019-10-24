DHFL audit firm TP Ostwal & Associates comes under Sebi, RBI lens

The banking and securities markets regulators are planning to seek the views of audit firm TP Ostwal & Associates to understand how it gave a clean chit to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) in March, soon after media website Cobrapost revealed DHFL’s promoters had diverted funds.

Ostwal was appointed by the DHFL board within days of the Cobrapost expose. Ostwal's report was shared by DHFL with the stock exchanges on March 5, and since then after an initial flare up, the DHFL stock continued to lose value and its shareholders have lost Rs 3,600 crore of market value due ...