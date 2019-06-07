DHFL impact pinches FMP investors; UTI MF takes 100% markdown

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation’s (DHFL’s) delay in making timely payments pertaining to its debt obligations has hit the redemption amount of investors in five fixed maturity plans (FMP) that matured on Thursday.

These FMPs — which belonged to Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Company (AMC) — did not receive the payments from DHFL that were due on Thursday, said people in the know. “Rest of the amount was paid to investors in these FMPs,” said the people. “The payout for FMPs maturing on June 6 was made today, on the basis of ...