DHFL promoters may sell half their stake; Wadhawan could give up MD post

The promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) are willing to share control of the embattled company by selling half their stake to a "strategic investor". Kapil Wadhawan, who represents the promoters in the board, is also open to stepping down as managing director (MD) and keeping only the chairman’s position so that the company can be run jointly with the new partner.

Currently, the Wadhawan family controls the housing finance firm with a 39.21 per cent holding. According to sources close to the deal, private equity (PE) firms Lone Star, KKR, and AION ...