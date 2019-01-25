DHFL Q3 net down 37% to Rs 314 crore due to surge in provisions

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), a deposit taking housing finance company has reported a 37 per cent decline in its profit after tax (PAT) in the third quarter of FY 19 to Rs 314 crore from Rs 495 crore in Q3 FY 18.

The net interest income of the company has jumped 20 per cent to Rs 752 crore in Q3 FY 19 from Rs 629 crore in Q3 FY18. Provisions of the company saw a 70 per cent rise in the quarter ended December 2018 to Rs 132 crore from Rs 78 crore in the same quarter last year.

Return on Assets (RoA) saw a decline in third quarter of FY19 to 1.21 per cent from 2.40 per cent in Q3 FY 18. RoA was 1.66 per cent in the second quarter of FY 19.

The net worth of the company increased to Rs 10,753 crore in Q3 FY 19 from Rs 9,329 crore. The housing finance company's provisioning coverage ratio, which is the percentage of bad assets that has to be provided for, was reported at 87.1 per cent.

The shares of DHFL closed 1.31 per cent higher at Rs 209.20 on the BSE on Friday.