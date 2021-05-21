DHFL resolution: Lenders weigh options after NCLT's surprise call

After the bankruptcy tribunal’s surprise order on Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), it is the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) stance that will have a bearing on the future course. Lenders are mulling over the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT’s) direction to have a look at the offer by erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan.

Experts believe the ball is in the lenders’ court to decide whether or not they want to go ahead with the offer by Wadhawans. The lenders, however, do not seem very hopeful on the prospects of the offer that Wadhawan has made through his ...