Diabetes to be our focus in India, US: Wockhardt's Habil Khorakiwala

After selling parts of its branded business to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for Rs 1,850 crore on Wednesday, Wockhardt is gearing up to focus on its diabetes portfolio in India and the US. “Antibiotics and drug discovery will be one of the main long-term focus markets.

We will also focus on diabetes as a portfolio because we have the whole range of products from oral solids to insulins,” Habil Khorakiwala, founder-chairman, told Business Standard. He said the US had relaxed regulations for approval of biologic drugs, including insulins, recently. “Earlier, they were ...