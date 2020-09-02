JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Business across showrooms reached pre-Covid levels: Kalyan Jewellers
Business Standard

Diagnostic labs pin hopes on Covid-19 test bouquets to revive revenues

Non-Covid revenues are back to 80% of Jan levels. Some expect demand to be 1.2 times pre-Covid level by Diwali

Topics
Diagnostics | Coronavirus

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Diagnostics firms pin their hopes on Covid-19 tests bouquet as a steady source of revenue in not just the coming quarters, but also in the long term.

As such non-Covid revenues, labs claimed, were back to 80 per cent of January levels. "Covid-19 tests are already a part of our 500-tests portfolio, and they are here to stay for a longtime, lets say 10-15 years," said A Velumani, promoter, chairman and managing director, Thyrocare Technologies. The lab chain saw revenue from the wellness related tests decline in the first quarter, as non-essential testing was reduced in the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 09:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU