Diagnostic labs pin hopes on Covid-19 test bouquets to revive revenues

Diagnostics firms pin their hopes on Covid-19 tests bouquet as a steady source of revenue in not just the coming quarters, but also in the long term.

As such non-Covid revenues, labs claimed, were back to 80 per cent of January levels. "Covid-19 tests are already a part of our 500-tests portfolio, and they are here to stay for a longtime, lets say 10-15 years," said A Velumani, promoter, chairman and managing director, Thyrocare Technologies. The lab chain saw revenue from the wellness related tests decline in the first quarter, as non-essential testing was reduced in the ...