Digital adoption, localisation norms fuel huge demand for data centres

Covid 19-induced digital adoption and the regulatory requirements for multi-national to store and process user data within the country's borders, have resulted in a huge demand for data centre

“The pandemic has been a massive catalyst for digital adoption across the spectrum,” said Shobhit Agarwal, managing director and CEO of property consultant Anarock Capital. “Work-from-home compulsions, online education, video-based medical consultations, a huge increase in e-commerce and business-related video conferencing and webinars are increasing the demand for data centres. Furthermore, the government’s move to make data localisation mandatory ensures a promising future for data centres in the country.”

Data centres are buildings or dedicated spaces where computing and networking equipment is concentrated for the purpose of storing, processing or allowing access to large amounts of data.

According to Anarock's report, data centres in the top 8 cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad occupy 7.5 million square feet space and an additional 10 million square feet space is likely to be added over the next 2 to 3 years. Immediately after India went into a lockdown mode due to Covid-19, there was a 25-35 per cent increase in data centre capacity usage as began to overhaul their digital infrastructure to deal with the new work environment, the consultant observed.

"The in India has grown eight times to 2.8 zettabytes since 2014, driven by rapid adoption of cloud, growth in digital transactions and e-commerce," said BS Rao, vice president (Marketing), CtrlS Datacenters. "Once the proposed Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 is enacted, all multinationals operating in India will have to localise the data. This will be a key growth driver for Indian data centers besides emerging technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), 5G and big data."

This comes as Hiranandani-backed Yotta Infrastructure opened its first hyper-scale data centre in Panvel, Mumbai last month. With an initial capacity of 7200 racks and scalable capacity of 30,000 racks, the Yotta NM1 is claimed to be India's largest data centre building. The company also announced the development of 13-acre data centre park in Tamil Nadu that will receive Rs 4,000 crore over the next 10 years. Other players who have made significant investments in the country are Adani Group, Salarpuria Sattva and Japanese tech giant NTT.

As per industry estimates, the data centre outsourcing market in India is worth more than $2 billion and is projected to grow at 25 per cent compounded annual growth rate to reach $5 billion by the financial year 2023-24. Data centres are emerging as an alternative real estate asset class with huge potential, and leading real estate developers are zeroing in on this opportunity to reap superior returns from early investments.