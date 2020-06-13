Digital chai breaks, cookery classes: How Flipsters did WFH under lockdown

The definition of ‘essential items’ and locations where essential and non-essential items could be sold underwent several changes as per government regulations during the to contain the spread of Covid-19. For e-commerce giant Flipkart, all these also meant making several changes on the platform, especially when its 10,000 employees were working remotely. For example, there are times when the firm was required to change the labeling of items as many as seven times on a single weekend as it began understanding the guidelines more deeply.

“All of this was achieved in a completely different setting with all teams working from home. What was previously a whiteboard session between team members now needed to be done over virtual meetings,” says Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer at

Technology emerged as the catalyst for the company to embrace a new way of functioning and enabling collaboration across various teams like business, supply chain and customer experience.

On an average day, Flipkart’s customer experience team manages over 100,000 customer interactions, a majority of these being driven by voice. While a certain number of its 5,000 customer-experience executives are based out of its headquarters in Bengaluru, the rest operate out of numerous partner facilities across the country. During the complete phase, the company modified its customer service strategy using the power of technology, to address the surge in customers’ requests. “From ensuring customer privacy during voice calls, to delivering laptops and desktops to agents’ homes, we continued to provide seamless customer service to people across India. We now have close to 3,000 agents working from homes and engaging in conversations with customers on a daily basis, in a safe environment,” says Raghavan.





ALSO READ: UP loosens Covid Care Fund purse strings for cash support to migrants

The also meant that there was a surge in customers’ queries about their orders, as they were looking for fast and easy solutions. trained more than 1,000 agents online and helped them prepare for various scenarios. With voice being the most critical aspect in the current situation, teams across units came together to provide uninterrupted customer services. The company also quickly built a Voice over IP (VoIP) solution in order to safeguard customers’ privacy, and ensure that supervisors could log in remotely and monitor recordings and other call details. The technology team also built a ‘call-bridging solution’ that bridges the call between a cloud-based contact center, agent and customer.

Raghavan said, in order to motivate and energise the employees as they work from home, several initiatives such as regular webinars on fitness, meditation, self-care, workplace ergonomics, stress and anxiety management have been undertaken. It encouraged the families of the employees to participate in virtual quizzes and online cooking classes. The company also encouraged employees across the organisation to take a 'Digital Chai Break' and share pictures of their ‘ Life’ to help each other stay connected in a positive spirit.

The company also customised digital learning sessions to include topics such as tips to conduct a great virtual meeting, managing time effectively and strengthening resilience for success. “We believe that working from home is not a deterrent for upskilling and contributing meaningfully; and want our employees to emerge from this period with a feeling of personal and professional growth.”