Digital check-in, mobile key: Your luxury hotel is no longer the same

Upset about the waiting time to complete the check-in and check-out at the hotel after paying big bucks for your luxury stay? Things are changing for the better.

Hotel chains like Hilton, InterContinental and Four Seasons among others are changing the guest experience of the way they check in and out, clear their bills and interact with the hotel for room service, etc. American hospitality major Hilton has already rolled out the digital key for its two hotels in India this year: Conrad (Bangalore) and Hilton Garden Inn (Lucknow). “Our digital key allows guests to use their ...