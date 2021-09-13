Digital healthcare firm PharmEasy names 5 independent directors for board

-
API Holdings, the company that owns digital healthcare brand PharmEasy, has announced five independent directors to its board, announcing the appointments for corporate governance norms.
The new board members are: Vineeta Rai, a former IAS officer who once worked as the Revenue Secretary of India; Subramanian Somasundaram, who retired as the CFO of Titan Company; angel investor Ramakant Sharma, who is the founder and COO of Livspace; and Dr Jaydeep Tank, a gynaecologist based in Mumbai and who is the secretary general of FOGSI. Deepak Vaidya, who has decades of experience in pharmaceuticals, micro-finance, healthcare and private equity, is among the apointees.
“We are delighted to welcome such eminent personalities to our Board. The diversity will help us provide integrated, digital healthcare solution across the length and breadth of India benefiting all stakeholders,” said Siddharth Shah, co-founder & CEO, API Holdings.
The API board now has 12 members, including five independent directors.
