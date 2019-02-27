Digital media game will change completely in five years: FrogIdeas CEO

How has the advertising landscape in India changed with the rise of digital media? Advertising in India is hardly seeing any retainers. Advertising as we know traditionally is today restricted to few industries such as telecom, banking, financial service and insurance, and e-commerce.

If we look at other industries, we will hardly find them on television (TV). Almost every industry apart from the above mentioned advertisers is going on to digital media instead of TV. Companies now understand that they need to be on digital media in order to reach out to the fragmented audience. ...