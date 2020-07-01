Digital payments rebound in June after blip in April transactions

After seeing a blip in transactions in April, digital payment platforms saw a recovery in May and in June it has reached pre-covid levels, indicating a pick-up in economic activity in Unlock 1.

Data released by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for the full month of June revealed all the digital payment platforms have recovered from the lows in April. In April, nosedived, as economic activities in the country came to a near standstill due to the nationwide lockdown.

In June, transaction volume of United Payment Interface (UPI) increased 8.9 per cent to 1.34 billion from 1.23 billion in May and the transaction value increased almost 20 per cent to Rs 2.61 billion from Rs 2.18 billion. In April, UPI logged a transaction volume of 0.99 billion and a transaction value of Rs 1.51 billion.

As far as Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) is concerned, transaction volumes were up 19 per cent to 198.91 million in June from 166.68 million in May and transaction value went up 22 per cent to Rs 2.06 trillion from Rs 1.69 trillion in the same period. In April, IMPS logged a transaction volume of 122.47 million and a transaction value of Rs 1.21 trillion.

The transaction limit under IMPS and UPI is capped at Rs 2 lakh per transaction.





ALSO READ: How Railtel used the Covid-19 lockdown to boost Railways digital drive

Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), an online bill payment system, saw its transaction volume grow 26.6 per cent to 17.64 million in June from 16.54 million in May and the transaction value go up 36.3 per cent to Rs 2,969.66 crore from Rs 2,178.72 crore in the same period. In April, the transaction volume of BBPS had plummeted to 12.77 million and transaction value had dropped to Rs 1,371.17 crore.

Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AePS) transaction value soared 10 per cent to Rs 19,981 crore in June from Rs 18, 129 crore. While other payment platforms plummeted in Apirl, AePS has continued to increase every month mainly because the government uses this mode for direct transfers to poorer section of the society.

Fastag saw a transaction volumes grew 48.48 per cent to 81.92 million in June from 55.17 million in May and transaction value jumped 32.35 per cent to Rs 1,511.93 crore from Rs 1,142.34 crore in May, as vehicular activity picked up pace due to phased unlocking by the government. In April, volumes had plummeted to 10.26 million and transaction value had dropped to 247.58 crore as vehicular activity was bare minimum due to the stringent lock down enforced by the government.