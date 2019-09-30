Digital to be 50% of our India business, says Ketchum Global CEO

Ketchum Sampark, the Indian arm of Omnicom Group’s Ketchum Inc, a global marketing and corporate communications consultancy, feels that the share of digital business can rise up to 50 per cent of its India revenues in the coming years, while the rest would come from the traditional public relations (PR) business.

Meanwhile, the global chief executive officer (CEO) also indicated there were no plans to merge the Omnicom Group’s PR networks in India unlike what it did in Singapore and some European countries. Currently, the digital vertical is roughly 15 per cent of the ...