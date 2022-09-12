DIIs have been circumspect about market rally: Aditya Birla MF CIO

The outcome of the Jackson Hole symposium has kept global equity markets choppy the past few weeks. Mahesh Patil, chief investment officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company, in conversation with Puneet Wadhwa says the upside in Indian equity markets will be a function of stability in global and local macro conditions, and continued earnings delivery versus expectations. Edited excerpts:

