Discovery India firms up new strategy to get top spot in infotainment space

Discovery Communications India, the 13-channel network that houses channels like Discovery, Animal Planet, TLC, and Discovery Kids, is looking at a busy 18 months ahead, as it chalks out its strategy for growth in India.

Present in the country for almost two decades, the network is now looking at growing by stepping up regional language penetration across key channels, and a robust direct-to-consumer digital product. “One of the things we are focused on is bridging the gap between our channels and becoming the undisputed leader among factual entertainment channels,” ...