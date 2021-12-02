Dish TV clarifies on report of Airtel being in talks to buy majority stake

-
ALSO READ
Battle between DTH company Dish TV and YES Bank likely to escalate
YES Bank's Q1 net soars 355% to Rs 207 crore, highest since Dec 2018
Dish TV shares rise 13% on lenders' move to change management
YES Bank seeks removal of Jawahar Goel, 4 others from Dish TV board
Analysts expect Bharti Airtel's Q1 profit to halve QoQ; stable ARPU likely
-
Broadcast satellite service provider Dish TV India Ltd on Thursday refuted media reports suggesting telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd is in early talks to pick up a majority stake in it. Dish TV said in a regulatory filing that it was not aware of the transaction.
"We - Dish TV India Limited, would like to state that there is no information available with the Company which is required to be reported under extant SEBI Regulation (Regulation 30), which may have bearing on the stock price of the Company. Further, we would also state that the Company is not aware of the transaction which has been reported in the above mentioned news report," said Dish TV in a stock exchange filing.
Airtel is looking to buy 5.93% stake from Dish TV's promoter group and 25.63% stake owned by Yes Bank Ltd, the news report said. The lender is the largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data.
The carrier has offered Rs 20 per share for the 5.93% of Dish TV owned by the promoter group, the report said, citing an unnamed company executive. The amount represents a 14% premium to Dish TV's closing price on Wednesday. Once the promoters and Yes Bank accept Airtel's offer, the carrier will offer to buy the remaining shares from other investors until it owns 51% stake, the report said.
According to the news report, Airtel executives have held talks with Dish TV parent Essel Group's founder Subhash Chandra after accounting firm EY submitted a due diligence report to Airtel on October 25.
On Thursday, shares in Dish TV rose 4.8% and were locked at their upper circuit of Rs 18.40.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU