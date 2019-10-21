Dismal volumes, high costs major overhangs in Q2 performance of UltraTech

The 2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in UltraTech’s reported sales volume at 17.77 million tonnes (mt) in the domestic operations for the September quarter (Q2) was disappointing, as analysts — after factoring in consolidation of cement capacities acquired from Century Textiles — were expecting a growth of 4 per cent to 19 mt. The improvement in realisations on a YoY basis, however, continued to provide support.

The price of a 50 kg cement bag in the country averaged at Rs 354 during Q2, better than the Rs 331 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue at Rs 9,621 crore ...