Disney's new boss for consumer products commercialization, Asia Pacific

The Company has announced will be its executive vice president of consumer products commercialization for the Asia Pacific region.

Samat will report into Ken Potrock, president, Disney consumer products commercialization. He will be responsible for the commercialization of Disney franchises across merchandise, publishing and licensed games throughout India, Southeast Asia, Greater China, Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Samat rejoined The Company in India in November 2016 and went on to integrate the Southeast Asia and India businesses to form The Company’s South Asia regional hub in September 2017. Mahesh led most of Disney’s integrated business units driving new strategies that are providing growth for global franchises and unilaterally creating new business opportunities for all Disney businesses. He previously led the Walt Disney Company’s India operations from 2008-2012.

“The Asia Pacific region continues to provide immense opportunity for Disney products and experiences,” said Potrock. “I am confident that Mahesh’s proven leadership and steadfast focus on innovation and entrepreneurship will deliver dynamic growth across our brands and product categories.”

“Disney products and experiences bring our stories and characters closer to fans every day. I am pleased to have the opportunity to lead this exceptional team to delight kids and families across these high growth Asian markets,” said Samat.

With more than twenty-five years of experience in FMCG, Media and Healthcare across India, Asia-Pacific and Europe, Samat previously worked with Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg’s, Warner-Lambert/Parke-Davis and Boots India Limited. Between 2012 and 2016, he established the Epic Television Networks and its popular Hindi-language, The Epic Channel in India.