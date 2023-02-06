Disney to introduce its own metaverse platform, Starverse in India

Disney Star, the Indian arm of the media giant Company is all set to launch its platform Starverse after having completed multiple stages of testing for the proof of concept.

The launch for Starverse has been timed with the onset of the (IPL) 2023 season, reported ET.

The platform will help Disney Star enhance its digital experience for sports fans.

“Our is called the Starverse and the first iteration of this is an immersive 3D ecosystem for the sports fan. The sports genre organically lends itself to a multi-platform, multi-modal and communal experience,” Disney Star Head of Sports Sanjog Gupta told ET.

“This will be the first time we will allow users at scale to enter the Starverse. We wanted to roll out the final version after testing features and understanding user behaviour in a 3D ecosystem,” said Gupta.

It is anticipated that the metaverse will bring another dimension to user interaction. It has the potential to enrich the user experience by providing real-time user interaction in an always-on virtual environment.

The primary differentiator between Starverse and other metaverse initiatives in India thus far is that it will provide an always-on experience.

Disney Star is working with multiple agencies to develop the Starverse, said Gupta, and “three different agencies are working on the tech backend, 3D models & environments, and gamification of the experience”, reported ET.