Divestment is at the top of Tata Power's agenda: CEO Praveer Sinha

Overcoming the baggage of its stranded 4000 Mw Mundra UMPP, Tata Power has set off on emerging businesses like automation and customer-centric solutions. The largest private integrated power producer is pioneering the 'Demand Response' system in the country which is capable of accurately predicting and managing load.

Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer & managing director, Tata Power talks to Jayajit Dash on the unique distribution system dovetailing electrical technology, communications technology & IT. Paring debt also figures at the top of Tata Power's agenda. Edited ...