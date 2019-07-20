Divestment is very much at the top of our agenda, says Tata Power CEO

Overcoming the baggage of its stranded 4,000 Mw Mundra UMPP, Tata Power has set off on emerging businesses such as automation and customer-centric solutions. Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer (CEO) & managing director (MD), Tata Power, talks to Jayajit Dash on the unique distribution system dovetailing electrical technology, communications technology & IT.

Edited excerpts: What are Tata Power’s next generation plans in power and how do customers profit from it? We are eyeing new growth in emerging areas prevailing in European and American countries. These areas mark the ...