Divestment isn't enough to sustain uptrend in BHEL as numbers don't support

Bharat Heavy Electricals’ (BHEL) stock was among the top gainers in Wednesday’s trade with returns of almost 10 per cent, thanks to foreign brokerage CLSA upgrading its ‘sell’ recommendation to ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 67 a share. While there is still some upside despite Wednesday’s price movement, it may be worthwhile to ask if financials support the stock price movement.

For example, the June quarter (Q1) was another washout with revenues falling by 24 per cent and BHEL posting net loss of Rs 216 crore. Operating margins show little ...