DMart owner hikes stake in India Cements to 19.9%, stock zooms 13%

Radhakishan S Damani (Damani), an ace investor known for his wealth creation and the promoter of chain of supermarkets, along with Gopikishan S Damani, has increased stake in South-based cement maker, to 19.89 per cent as on end of March 2020 quarter. Damani's stake in the cement maker stood at 4.72 per cent as on December 31, 2019, according to stock exchange data.

The sent shares of soaring to its 52-week high of Rs 118.55 in intra-day trades, before closing with gains of 13.2 per cent to Rs 114.10 on the BSE, on Friday.

“Looking at the cheap valuations was available at, Damani may have found it attractive,” says an analyst at a domestic brokerage, not wanting to be quoted.

The stock, which had been on a downtrend from Rs 220 levels in May 2017, had fallen to Rs 70 levels in August 2019, and was hovering at Rs 70-90 levels till February this year. After witnessing more than 50 per cent erosion in its market cap, it was available at replacement costs (enterprise value) of close to $50 a tonne based on FY21 estimated capacities.

Though the decline in stock price had been in the back of weak cement demand in South India and thereby cement price correction, the valuation discount was significant as compared to peers. For instance, The Ramco Cements, the closest South-based cement peer, is trading at replacement cost of close to $100 a tonne based on its FY21 estimated capacities. Others like HeidelbergCement India and Dalmia Bharat are available at replacement cost of $70-100 per tonne. Even after Friday's gains, India Cements is available at close to $60 a tonne levels, point out analysts.

Experts say that while plans of Damani family are not known, there could be two options for the ace investors. “Either they (Damanis) are looking at operating the company. In that case, given that the present promoters (N Srinivasan & family) still hold 28.26 per cent stake, it will be interesting to see how the two get together to run the business,” said an analyst, “unless the present promoters are looking at an exit,” he adds. In either situation, the development will be positive for investors as Damanis can help improve the business and valuations.

The other option, according to analysts, could be that the Damanis sells their stake at higher valuations to another interested party. A number of players, including Chinese investors are looking at investing in India's cement sector and will be getting readymade capacities of close to 17 million tonnes (MT), reaching 20 MT in 2-3 years. This too will be taken positively by investors.

Meanwhile, the company has begun restarting its plants in a phased manner from April 25 amid the Fid-19 disruption, according to Anand Rathi Securities. The near-term outlook for cement players, however, remains challenging looking at April being a washout in terms of sales and May seeing extended lockdowns.

The South-based players, which had taken price hikes of Rs 100-150 per 50 kg bag at the start of the season (prior to lockdown), have had to roll back prices by about Rs 50 despite maintaining production discipline. Kunal Shah at YES Securities feels that in the near-term the labour problems will continue to pose challenges for both, production and projects, even as he feels that the steps by the government for improving liquidity will help cement businesses, especially dealers and distributors to meet working capital requirements.