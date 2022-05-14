DMart Q4 results: Standalone net profit rises 7% to Rs 466 crore

-
Radhakishan Damani-promoted retail chain DMart on Saturday reported 7% rise in standalone net profit at Rs 466 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022.
Standalone revenue rose 18% to Rs 8,606 crore during the quarter ending review.
Commenting on the performance of the company Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue
Supermarts Limited, said: "January 2022 started extremely well but then the Omicron wave of Covid‐19 reduced the momentum over the middle of the month. These waves typically hurt the high margin and discretionary items more. As is the trend of the past, recovery does take 40‐50 days after restrictions are removed or anxiety of a Covid wave recedes.
"Omicron was a milder wave and hence had a significantly lower negative impact. March 2022 month again had robust recovery and very satisfactory like for like growth vis a vis March 2021. In general, the quarter performance and past two waves of stop‐start‐stop give us extreme confidence on the resilience of the business to recover in the short term."
On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 0.8% lower at Rs 3,234.95.
