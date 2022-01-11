DMI Finance raises $47 mn in equity investment from Sumitomo Mitsui, others

-
ALSO READ
DMI Alternatives raises $40 mn for investing in digital finance ecosystem
Sumitomo Mitsui completes acquisition of 74.9% stake in Fullerton India
Tata Steel, Mitsui OSK Lines sign MoU to develop eco-friendly shipping line
Markets skid for second day as inflation, valuation concerns' weigh
Equity MFs log record inflows in July buoyed by great show by NFOs
-
Delhi-based DMI Finance Private Ltd (DMI Finance) has raised $47 million (Rs 352 crore) in equity investment from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd and others to support business growth plans.
DMI Finance, lender since 2009, is the non-banking financial company of the DMI Group. The equity raised by DMI Finance takes its total equity base to $ 500 million. SuMi TRUST Bank joins existing investors in DMI Finance, including New Investment Solutions and NXC Corporation.
DMI, in a statement, said it has a full-stack digital lending and loan life cycle management platform. And has a pan-India customer base of over 6 million which is expected to grow at least 10% month-on-month through 2022. DMI has lending partnerships with over 25 businesses, including category-defining partnerships with Samsung and Reliance Retail. Its products include personal loans, lines of credit, BNPL, OEM financing, and MSME loans.
SuMi Trust Bank is Japan's largest trust bank with JPY 224 trillion ($1.95 trillion) of custody assets and JPY 87 trillion ($760 billion) of assets under management. SuMi TRUST Bank provides a wide range of services concerning commercial bank business, asset management and administration, and disposal of assets, with trustee business.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU