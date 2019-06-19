Domestic air passenger traffic rises 2.96% in May, shows DGCA data

Domestic air passenger traffic saw a rebound in May as it rose by 2.96% after a slump in April, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation data, released on Tuesday. In April, the traffic had fallen by 4.5% over the same period last year. The air traffic in May stood at 12.20 million passengers, compared to 11.85 million in May last year, a rise of 2.96%.

SpiceJet became the 2nd-largest airline by market share. The airline’s share rose from 13.1% in April to 14.8% in May.



