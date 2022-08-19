Domestic air traffic drops 7.7% in July on the back of higher fares

-
Domestic air traffic in July fell 7.7 per cent sequentially to 9.7 million on the back of seasonality and higher fares. Vistara flew over a million passengers and grabbed the second spot with 10.4 per cent market share — a first for the airline. Vistara gained at the expense of AirAsia India, Go First and SpiceJet, which carried fewer passengers.
Despite adverse reports regarding safety and DGCA curbs, SpiceJet reported the highest seat occupancy (84.7 per cent). AirAsia India had the highest on-time performance (95.5 per cent ).
First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 00:48 IST