Price hikes in Q2 will be bigger than Q1: Godrej Consumer Products CFO
Business Standard

Domestic air traffic drops 7.7% in July on the back of higher fares

Despite adverse reports regarding safety and DGCA curbs, SpiceJet reported the highest seat occupancy (84.7 per cent). AirAsia India had the highest on-time performance (95.5 per cent )

Aneesh phadnis 

Similar to 9/11, the fear of flying has also hit business travel the hardest and it is expected to return the last — and only after a revival of leisure travel.
Vistara gained at the expense of AirAsia India, Go First and SpiceJet, which carried fewer passengers

Domestic air traffic in July fell 7.7 per cent sequentially to 9.7 million on the back of seasonality and higher fares. Vistara flew over a million passengers and grabbed the second spot with 10.4 per cent market share — a first for the airline. Vistara gained at the expense of AirAsia India, Go First and SpiceJet, which carried fewer passengers.

Despite adverse reports regarding safety and DGCA curbs, SpiceJet reported the highest seat occupancy (84.7 per cent). AirAsia India had the highest on-time performance (95.5 per cent ).
First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 00:48 IST

