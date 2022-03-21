Domestic air traffic up 20% sequentially to 7.69 million in February

rose 20 per cent sequentially to 7.69 million in February, up from 6.4 million in January.

Airlines saw a sharp rebound in traffic with the decline of Covid cases and easing of restrictions. This was reflected in a jump in passenger load factors registered in February.

Tata Group airlines — Air India, AirAsia India and Vistara — saw an increase in market share in February. Air India, in its first month after disinvestment, registered a market share of 11.1 per cent. It took the second spot behind IndiGo, which commands over 50 per cent market share.

IndiGo registered the best on-time performance of 95.4 per cent.



